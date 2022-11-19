Veteran actor Tabassum, best known for child roles and Bollywood talk show, dies of cardiac arrest at 78

Veteran actor Tabassum has died, her son told Indian Express on Saturday. She was 78. According to her son Hoshang Govil, she died on Friday evening. Her passing has come as a shock to the family.

He said, “She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden.” He added, “She had gastro problem. Was admitted to a hospital here. She was later discharged but was admitted again yesterday. She had two cardiac arrests within two minutes.”

She started her career as child actor Baby Tabassum in 1947. She also hosted the popular Doordarshan celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993. Tabassum made her film debut as a child actor with Nargis (1947), followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947) and Bari Behen (1949). Later in Deedar (1951). Her last film appearance was in Swarg (1990).

Tabassum recovered from COVID-19 last year, after having spent nearly 10 days in hospital. At the time, her son had also dismissed rumours that she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He said in a statement, “I am disgusted that people can spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer’s. This is absolutely fake. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes.”