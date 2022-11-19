scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Veteran actor Tabassum, best known for child roles and Bollywood talk show, dies of cardiac arrest at 78

Tabassum, the former child actor and celebrity talk show host, has died.

tabassum covid19 coronavirusTabassum tested positive for COVID-19 early April. (Photo: Tabassum/Instagram)

Veteran actor Tabassum has died, her son told Indian Express on Saturday. She was 78. According to her son Hoshang Govil, she died on Friday evening. Her passing has come as a shock to the family.

He said, “She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden.” He added, “She had gastro problem. Was admitted to a hospital here. She was later discharged but was admitted again yesterday. She had two cardiac arrests within two minutes.”

Tributes pour in for Tabassum: Tabassum dies, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ranvir Shorey lead Bollywood in paying tribute

She started her career as child actor Baby Tabassum in 1947. She also hosted the popular Doordarshan celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993. Tabassum made her film debut as a child actor with Nargis (1947), followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947) and Bari Behen (1949). Later in Deedar (1951). Her last film appearance was in Swarg (1990).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...Premium
In Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing, spotlight on Silicon ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World population, pensio...
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Also read |When Tabassum revealed that Amitabh Bachchan saved her life in a fire: ‘Amit ji came, took me to a safe place’

Tabassum recovered from COVID-19 last year, after having spent nearly 10 days in hospital. At the time, her son had also dismissed rumours that she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He said in a statement, “I am disgusted that people can spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer’s. This is absolutely fake. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 06:22:12 pm
Next Story

Why Kate Middleton picked a navy blue frock for her recent appearance

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hansal mehta kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta feed each other cake as they wrap London schedule of their film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement