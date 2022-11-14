scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Sarfarosh actor Sunil Shende passes away

Actor Sunil Shende, who was in his 70s, breathed his last at his Vile Parle residence in Mumbai.

Sunil Shende played the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh.

Actor Sunil Shende, known for movies and shows such as Circus, Shanti and Sarfarosh, died here on Monday, a close friend said.

The actor, who was in his 70s, breathed his last at his Vile Parle residence here, film and music critic Pavan Jha told PTI.

“He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada,” Jha said.

The cause of Sunil Shende’s death was not immediately known.

In his career of over 30 years, Sunil Shende was known for essaying supporting characters in movies such as Gandhi, Khal Nayak, Ghayaal, Ziddi, Daud, Magan and Viruddh.

He played the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh, and an inept politician in Rohit Shetty’s Zameen, headlined by Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

On Twitter, actor Rajesh Tailang paid a tribute to Sunil Shende and remembered working with the actor on the cult classic TV show Shanti.

“Great actor and and a great human being …Shri Sunil Shende is no more.I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali” he tweeted.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 05:28:58 pm
