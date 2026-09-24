‘I am not scared’: Sooraj Pancholi reveals death threats over Disha Salian case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has faced years of online speculation over his alleged involvement in Disha Salian’s death in 2020. Despite maintaining that he had no connection to the case, Sooraj’s name has repeatedly surfaced in discussions on social media. Now, the actor has once again shared his side of the story. In a recent statement, Sooraj said that he had never met Disha or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. He also revealed that he has received death threats since his name was linked to the case.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sooraj Pancholi claimed that he never met Disha Salian and despite stating the same again and again, he has been facing online abuse. “I am saying this one more time, and I have to repeat myself because clearly people still don’t understand when I say this. I have never met late Disha Salian or Aditya Thackeray in my life. Not once. Not directly. Not indirectly! And yet, the online abuse hasn’t stopped. I have been called every possible name and have even received death threats, with people assuming that I must be scared. I am not scared,” he wrote.

The actor shared how he is trying to rebuild his career but said he would not remain silent in the face of abuse. “I have spent years watching my name being dragged into things I had absolutely nothing to do with. I have already lost years of my life, years I can never get back! And now, when I am finally trying to rebuild my life, my career and my future, I refuse to stay silent and watch it happen all over again. If I was scared, I would have stayed quiet like many others. But I am doing the exact opposite! Because I have clearly nothing to hide or run away from! I am standing up for myself because I know that my heart is clean. At the end of the day, it is my name, my life and my future that I have to live with.”

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‘Do not make me pay’

His statement further read, “And I am doing this for myself. I also cannot ignore what I have been seeing. It is clear to me that a lot of the hatred and attempts to drag my name into this are because of issues certain people have with members of my family. Whatever those issues may be, please do not make me pay for them. I have no personal issues with anybody. I have no political alliances, no political agenda and no interest in protecting or attacking anyone. So I PLEASE request the investigating agencies for just one thing. Please investigate this matter thoroughly, completely and without any further delay. If there is even one small piece of evidence or any involvement connecting me to this matter, I am willing to face whatever punishment the law decides, without any questions.”

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Sooraj Pancholi also urged the media to be fair during the tough situation. “But if the investigation by the investigating agencies establishes that I genuinely have nothing to do with it, then I request the investigating agencies and the so called ‘HONEST MEDIA’ to please say that loud and clearly. What is also extremely disheartening for me is watching the way some sections of the media are handling this. This may be entertainment or a dinner time story for some people, but this is my life! Behind every headline, every accusation and every piece of speculation is a real human being who has to live with the consequences. I also cannot ignore what I have been seeing. It is clear to me that a lot of the hatred and attempts to drag my name into this are because of issues certain people have with members of my family,” he concluded.

In the caption of the post, the actor said that it was not everything that he wanted to say.

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Sooraj Pancholi’s statement comes after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Disha Salian’s 2020 death on September 2, 2026. The court directed the CBI to record the statement of Disha’s father, Satish Salian, and register an FIR in the case.

Disha Salian case

Disha Salian had briefly worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She died in June 2020, six days before Sushant’s death, after falling from a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad. The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report and later closed its inquiry after finding no evidence of foul play. Disha’s father, Satish Salian, subsequently filed a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking an FIR and a fresh investigation into his daughter’s death. On September 2 this year, the court directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.