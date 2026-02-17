Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s father passes away

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away in New Delhi on February 14.

On Tuesday, Sidharth shared the news of his father’s passing on Instagram, posting photos accompanied by a heartfelt note.

The note read, “He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall. Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad.”