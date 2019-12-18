Actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Shriram Lagoo was 92. Shriram Lagoo was 92.

Actor and theatre personality Shriram Lagoo passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Pune. He was 92.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar took to Twitter and wrote, “My tributes to all time great artiste Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor, he also dominated silver screen and created impact. He was a social activist simultaneously.”

Shriram Lagoo, who was also an ENT surgeon and social activist, made his silver screen debut with Hindi film Aahat – Ek Ajib Kahani in 1971. In a career spanning over 40 years, he starred in over 100 movies and 40 plays. He also helmed over 20 Marathi plays. Some of his best works included Natsamrat, Mukta, Samna, Sinhasan, Pinjra, Kinara, Inkaar, Jurmana, Laawaris and Gharaonda.

Director and frequent collaborator Sunil Mahajan told indianexpress.com, “Shriram Lagooji passed away between 7:30 pm and 7:45 pm. He was hospitalised at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He was not keeping well for around a year now. He was suffering from age-related health issues.”

After news of Shriram Lagoo’s demise emerged, celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab.”

Paresh Rawal shared on Twitter, “Truly a GREAT theatre actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo Saab is no more. AUM Shanti.”

Madhur Bhandarkar posted on Twitter, “Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti 🙏”

Ashoke Pandit wrote on Twitter, “Sad to know about the demise of a great actor Shriram Lagoo ji at the age of 92. The theatre & film industry will miss him. ओम् शांति”

