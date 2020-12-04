Actor Shivkumar Verma on ventilator, CINTAA collects funds for hospital expenses

Actor Shivkumar Verma is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. (Photo: Shivkumar Verma/Facebook)

Actor Shivkumar Verma has been hospitalised in Mumbai’s Atlantis Hospital. He is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

The Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) is trying to collect funds for his hospital expenses and is encouraging people to donate whatever they can.

A post on CINTAA’s Twitter handle read, “CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma has been admitted at Atlantis Hospital (Malad west) and is suffering from COPD, and is on a ventilator. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl1 @SonuSood.”

CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma has been admitted at Atlantis Hospital (Malad west) and is suffering from COPD, and is on a ventilator. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl1 @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/VSxjNXNacc — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 4, 2020

Actor Amit Behl, Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, told Hindustan Times that they immediately transferred Rs 50,000 to his account, as per the rules of CINTAA. Behl informed that it was Verma’s daughter who approached them for help after her father’s hospitalisation on November 30.

In previous messages regarding Shivkumar Verma on its Twitter page, CINTAA had tagged Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Manoj Bajpayee, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

Shivkumar Verma has appeared in several TV shows and films.

