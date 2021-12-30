Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for coronavirus

December 30, 2021 11:38:06 am
Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as Hum, Khuda Gawah and Aankhen, on Thursday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In an Instagram post, the ’90s star shared that she had tested positive four days ago.
“COVID POSITIVE!!! #day4,” the actor, who was the first Indian celebrity to receive Covid-19 vaccine, wrote.
Shilpa Shirodkar, who stays in Dubai with her family, had received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine in January this year.
“Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules, your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love #Getvaccinated #maskon #staysafe,” she said.
Back in India, especially Maharashtra, the cases of Covid-19 are rising once again.
The state on Wednesday recorded a spurt in new Covid-19 cases at 3,900, including 85 of Omicron, according to the state health department.
