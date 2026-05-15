Sharib Hashmi on financial toll of his wife’s cancer relapse: ‘Can’t afford to say no to any work’

Actor Sharib Hashmi has opened up about the difficult phase his family is going through after his wife, Nasreen, suffered a sixth relapse of cancer. While speaking about the emotional and financial challenges, the actor shared that he is trying hard to stay hopeful despite the situation becoming increasingly difficult.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sharib said, “I am just trying to keep my mind in a positive frame, otherwise it will become very difficult for me to deal with it. The treatment is underway and thankfully she is responding to it positively. My wife is a big fighter, and seeing her spirit gives us hope too. But it is a long journey as the cancer has spread all over the body.”

Sharib Hashmi’s wife Nasreen was first diagnosed with oral cancer in August 2018 and has undergone five surgeries since then. Although she had been in remission after her last surgery in September 2024, the cancer returned earlier this year.

Recalling how they discovered the relapse, Sharib shared, “Unhe do-dhai mahine se khaansi chal rahi thi and at that time, everyone was coughing due to the poor AQI. So, we thought it may be because of that. We got an X-ray done too, and there was no problem in it. But in mid-Feb, she got a blister in her mouth, and we immediately rushed to the doctor who asked us to get a biopsy and PET scan done. And in that, the new diagnosis was made.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharib Hashmi (@mrfilmistaani)

He further revealed that while the cancer was previously limited to the mouth, it has now spread to the lungs, bones, and areas near the heart and liver. Nasreen is currently undergoing immunotherapy and chemotherapy, with actor Tannishtha Chatterjee helping the family connect with her own doctor for treatment recommendations.

Sharib admitted that the medical expenses have become overwhelming. “Main zyada se zyada samay uske saath bitata hun par mujhe paise bhi kamane hain as the expenses now are exorbitant. I need more work so that I can afford to pay my wife’s medical bills as even my insurance can’t cover the amount this treatment costs,” he said.

The actor also shared that he is currently prioritising work opportunities to support the ongoing treatment. “I can’t afford to say no to any work right now as even last year didn’t go well financially for me, and this year has started on this note. I am looking out for more and more work, so that I don’t have to think about the cost of the treatment my wife needs. We are looking at doing target therapy post the current treatment regime, and it’s going to be very expensive. I am hoping to be able to afford it on my own,” he added.

Talking about how their children are coping, Sharib said, “We both explained the situation to the kids together. Our son is a bit older and he understands the gravity of the situation. Due to this cancer, I feel they both matured before their time. They have seen our struggle since 2018, so it would have impacted them too, but a lot of things they don’t even tell us thinking of our situation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasreen hashmi (@nasreenhashme)

For now, the actor says he is focused on staying “happy, strong and thinking positively” while hoping for his wife’s recovery.