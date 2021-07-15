Actor Savita Bajaj on oxygen support, seeks financial help to continue treatment

Savita Bajaj, known for films like Nadiya Ke Paar, Nishant, Nazrana and Beta Ho Toh Aisa, desperately requires financial support. The 79-year-old is currently hospitalised after she complained of breathlessness. Actor and CINTAA EC member Nupur Alankar, who has been by her side for the past four days, shared that Savita would need monetary help to continue treatment.

Savita Bajaj tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be hospitalised for 22 days. After discharge, she had trouble breathing. On Nupur’s insistence, she went to see a doctor. Due to her condition, she was immediately admitted and put on oxygen support.

“The last few months, I had been in constant touch with her and hence she developed an emotional bond. As of now, I am trying my best to be around her. However, she needs immediate funds as the hospital might discharge her if we cannot pay them,” Nupur told indianexpress.com.

Savita Bajaj with Amitabh Bachchan in happier times. (Photo: Express Archive) Savita Bajaj with Amitabh Bachchan in happier times. (Photo: Express Archive)

Doctors have advised the senior actor not to strain her vocal chords.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Savita had shared how there are no facilities for senior artistes who face age-related health issues. She said, “I want someone to build an old age home for actors like me who are on their own. I don’t have my own home in Mumbai even after working for so many years. I live on rent in a one-room kitchen in Malad. I pay Rs 7,000 as rent. I didn’t want to ask for money, but it’s going to be difficult for me to manage now.”

The actor, with over 50 films to her credit, further shared that she had decided to move back to Delhi, her hometown, 25 years ago, but no one in her family was ready to support her. “I have earned a lot, helped those in need, but today I need help,” she appealed, adding, “My savings have dried up. I have spent all the money on my failing health. I have developed serious breathing issues and don’t know how I will manage now.”

Here is Savita Bajaj’s account details:

BANK A/C HOLDERS NAME – Savita Bajaj

A/C TYPE – CURRENT OR SAVING ETC. – Savings

BANK NAME – Saraswat Bank

BRANCH – Charkop,Kandivali

A/C NO. – 069200100009202

IFSC CODE – SRCB0000069