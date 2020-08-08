Actor Sanjay Dutt hospitalised

Sanjay Dutt suffered from low oxygen saturation levels and chest discomfort. (Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram) Sanjay Dutt suffered from low oxygen saturation levels and chest discomfort. (Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted in Lilavati hospital on Saturday evening after suffering from chest discomfort. Doctors treating him said he has been admitted in an intensive care unit but remains stable.

Dutt, aged 61, celebrated his birthday last week on July 29. On Saturday, he suffered from low oxygen saturation levels and chest discomfort. He was taken to Lilavati hospital where a rapid antigen test for Covid-19 came negative. Since the test has low specificity, meaning it has chances of missing a positive case, a swab has also been collected for confirmatory RT-PCR test.

Doctors treating Sanjay Dutt said he has been admitted in the non-Covid ward. His treating doctor Jalil Parkar, who himself recovered from Covid-19 last month, said few more tests are being conducted to assess his medical parameters and why oxygen level dipped.

“He is stable,” said hospital’s chief operating officer Dr V Ravishankar.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming movie Sadak 2, slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28. The film is a sequel to Sadak, in which Dutt played the lead role.

