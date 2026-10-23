Actor Saif Ali Khan sells 797 sq ft Bandra flat for Rs 4.11 crore

Saif Ali Khan has sold a 797 sq ft flat in Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crore. The apartment in Hi-Cons Residency was part of a larger 6,000 sq ft property the actor purchased in 2007 for Rs 9.7 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readBengaluruOct 23, 2026 04:33 PM IST
saif ali khanSaif Ali Khan has sold a 797 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crore.
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Actor Saif Ali Khan has sold a 797 sq ft carpet-area apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartment, located in Hi-Cons Residency, was sold along with two open parking spaces. The sale deed was executed and registered on October 19, 2026, while the agreement to sell was signed on March 7, 2024, and registered on March 11, 2024.

The buyers took possession of the apartment on March 7, 2024, and paid Rs 24.66 lakh in stamp duty.

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According to registration records, Saif Ali Khan purchased a 6,000 sq ft unit spread across two floors of the same building in 2007 for Rs 9.7 crore.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan has had ‘a child every decade’, Kareena Kapoor asks ‘What’s the plan now?’

According to CRE Matrix, the property was formally divided into three apartments on June 19, 2014. These included a 2,997 sq ft flat and a 2,205 sq ft apartment on a lower floor, along with the 797 sq ft unit on a higher floor that has now been sold.

Saif Ali Khan’s other real estate transactions

In a separate transaction, Saif Ali Khan leased two commercial units on Mumbai’s Andheri Kurla Road to Durva Fintech Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh. The units span 5,692 sq ft of RERA carpet area, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a five-year term, from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031. The documents name Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, a director of Durva Fintech, as the licensee, while Saif is listed as the licensor, acting through his constituted attorney.

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Saif Ali Khan also owns an apartment in Mumbai’s Satguru Sharan building, where he lives with his family. The over 6,500 sq ft property was purchased from real estate developer Satguru Builders in April 2012 for Rs 23.50 crore, according to property index-2 documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

Before moving to Satguru Sharan, Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan lived in the Fortune Heights apartment complex in Bandra. In April 2016, the actor purchased an apartment measuring over 950 sq ft in the complex for Rs 7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

 

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On the work front, Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan are reportedly set to reunite for filmmaker Ritesh Batra’s yet-untitled film, nearly two decades after they last shared screen space in Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007). The film is currently being shot in Mumbai, with French actor and filmmaker Mélanie Laurent also reportedly joining the cast.

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