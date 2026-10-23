Actor Saif Ali Khan sells 797 sq ft Bandra flat for Rs 4.11 crore

Actor Saif Ali Khan has sold a 797 sq ft carpet-area apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartment, located in Hi-Cons Residency, was sold along with two open parking spaces. The sale deed was executed and registered on October 19, 2026, while the agreement to sell was signed on March 7, 2024, and registered on March 11, 2024.

The buyers took possession of the apartment on March 7, 2024, and paid Rs 24.66 lakh in stamp duty.

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According to registration records, Saif Ali Khan purchased a 6,000 sq ft unit spread across two floors of the same building in 2007 for Rs 9.7 crore.