Actor Ryinku Singh Nikumbh passes away

Actor Ryinku Singh Nikumbh, best known for sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl, passed away on Wednesday due to Covid–19 complications.

Talking to BollywoodLife, her cousin sister Chanda Singh Nikumbh said, “On May 25, she had tested positive and was under home isolation. Since her fever was not coming down, we decided to shift her to a hospital after a few days. In the hospital, the doctors didn’t feel that she required an ICU bed and she was in a normal COVID ward initially. The next day, she was shifted to the ICU. She was recovering well in the ICU as well until the day of her demise. In the end, she was losing hope and felt that she couldn’t survive. She was an Asthma patient as well.”

Born in Tezpur, Assam, Ryinku Singh Nikumbh made her acting debut with the TV show Chidiyaghar. Ryinku also appeared in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, Meri Haanikarak Biwi, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, among others.

Her first Bollywood film was Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She also starred in Hello Charlie, which released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Ryinku Singh Nikumbh was last seen in Sony TV’s Dhadkan, where she played the role of a nurse who faces rejection because of her looks.