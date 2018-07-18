Actor Rita Bhaduri dies at 62 Actor Rita Bhaduri dies at 62

Paying tribute to actor Rita Bhaduri, who died of a kidney ailment on Tuesday, her friend and classmate from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), actor Zarina Wahab, referred to her as “one of the most spirited and kind people”.

“We were together in the 1973 batch of FTII and stayed in touch all these years. An accomplished actor, Rita maintained a childlike enthusiasm for work after all these decades in the industry,” Wahab said.

A veteran actor known for her roles in films such as Julie, Ghar Ho Toh Aisa and Hero No 1, Bhaduri, 62, was in hospital for the last few days. Her funeral, held on Tuesday afternoon at a cremation ground in Andheri East, was attended by actors such as Neelu Kohli and Satish Shah.

After actor Shishir Sharma broke the news of her death on social media, several people from the industry posted their tributes to Bhaduri.

Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Rita Bhaduri was one of the finest actresses that #FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta & Viraasat & I’m really saddened to hear about her passing…She will be dearly missed by her friends, family & fans.”

Anupam Kher tweeted, “Rita Bhaduri was affectionate, helpful, jovial, bright and full of life. It is sad and unfortunate that we sum up a person only when he or she is gone. I wish we met more often.”

Bhaduri also had an incredible body of work in television. She was part of ‘Chunauti’ on DD National apart from other popular teleseries such as ‘Kumkum’ and ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’.

