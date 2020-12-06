Actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at 84

Ravi Patwardhan was 84. (Photo: Express archive)

Ravi Patwardhan, veteran actor known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as theatre, has passed away at the age of 84.

The actor reportedly died due to age related health issues on Sunday morning.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the actor had suffered a heart attack back in March earlier this year.

In his career, which began in the late 1970s, Ravi Patwardhan played a variety of roles across numerous films, TV shows and plays. One of his notable Hindi film roles came in Tezab. He also starred in films like Jhanjaar, Bond and Yeshwant.

