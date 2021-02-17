Actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ranvir Shorey said that has "mild symptoms" of Covid-19. (Photo: Eros Now/YouTube)

On Wednesday morning, actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old actor shared that he has mild symptoms and has quarantined himself, as per BMC protocol.

I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

After his update on Twitter, many of his fans and followers wished him a quick recovery. The Lootcase actor had recently mourned Sandeep Nahar’s death by suicide, he wrote, “The pressures behind the screen, neither from the balconies nor stalls can be seen. Om Shanti.”

On the work front Shorey, who was last seen in Metro Park 2, and has been shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Sunflower with Sunil Grover and Mukul Chadha.

He also has Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikaar in his kitty, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Ishra and Vikrant Masey.