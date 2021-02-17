scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

Actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19

Ranvir Shorey has confirmed that he has quarantined himself after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Written by Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
February 17, 2021 10:14:23 am
Actor Ranvir Shorey said that has "mild symptoms" of Covid-19. (Photo: Eros Now/YouTube)

On Wednesday morning, actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old actor shared that he has mild symptoms and has quarantined himself, as per BMC protocol.

After his update on Twitter, many of his fans and followers wished him a quick recovery. The Lootcase actor had recently mourned Sandeep Nahar’s death by suicide, he wrote, “The pressures behind the screen, neither from the balconies nor stalls can be seen. Om Shanti.”

On the work front Shorey, who was last seen in Metro Park 2, and has been shooting for Vikas Bahl’s Sunflower with Sunil Grover and Mukul Chadha.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
Also read |Akshay Kumar remembers ‘smiling, young man’ Sandeep Nahar, calls his death ‘heartbreaking’

He also has Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikaar in his kitty, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Ishra and Vikrant Masey.

 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

tv actors, bollywood actors babies
Anushka-Virat to Kapil Sharma-Ginni: Celebs who embraced parenthood recently

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement