Randeep Hooda is recovering after surgery: Actor’s father

Randeep Hooda was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday.

Actor Randeep Hooda was on Wednesday rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had to undergo surgery after he complained of acute pain in his leg, confirmed the actor’s father Ranbir Hooda.

The actor had to undergo tests, including the Covid-19 test, before the surgery. He tested negative for the virus.

Ranbir Hooda said in a statement, “Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a surgery yesterday. He is recovering and will be discharged soon. He is COVID-19 negative and the surgery went well so we will be able to take him home soon.”

Randeep Hooda celebrated his 44th birthday on August 20. On the work front, he was last seen in Netflix’s Extraction.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd