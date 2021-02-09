Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58

Bollywood actor and Raj Kapoor’s son Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday. He was 58.

Rajiv’s sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the news. Sharing a photo of the actor, Neetu wrote, “RIP 🙏.”

Several celebrities from the Indian film fraternity mourned the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. Singer Lata Mangeshkar said she is deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raj Kapoor’s youngest son. She wrote on Twitter, “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. (I just got to know that Raj Kapoor’s youngest son and talented actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away. I am very sad. May his soul rest in peace.)”

TV anchor-director Naved Jafri shared how Rajiv Kapoor was ‘a pure heart’. He tweeted, “He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family #rajivkapoor #riprajivkapoor.”

Actor Tusshar Kapoor posted on Twitter, “Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace.”

Rajiv Kapoor with brothers Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. (Express archive photo) Rajiv Kapoor with brothers Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. (Express archive photo)

Born to Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor and wife Krishna Kapoor on August 25, 1962, Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 movie Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He gained recognition with his father’s last directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). Some of his other memorable films include Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). But soon Rajiv, also addressed as Chimpu, moved to film direction and production.

In 1996, Rajiv directed Prem Granth which featured his elder brother Rishi Kapoor in the lead role along with Madhuri Dixit. He ventured into production with brother Randhir Kapoor’s directorial Henna in 1991 and also produced Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999). But after this, Rajiv took a break from Bollywood, and it was only last year that his comeback to the movies was announced.

Rajiv Kapoor and Mandakini in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. (Express archive photo) Rajiv Kapoor and Mandakini in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. (Express archive photo)

The actor was set to make a return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior. The film was announced in December 2020 with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.