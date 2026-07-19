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Actor Rajesh Sharma discharged after hospitalisation over insect bite
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said that actor Rajesh Sharma has returned to Mumbai and is expected to resume work within the next few days.
Actor Rajesh Sharma, known for films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya and Special 26, was recently hospitalised after reportedly suffering an insect bite while shooting for Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi. He was admitted to a hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal, where he remained under observation in critical condition. The actor has since recovered and been discharged from the hospital.
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed to India Today that Rajesh has returned to Mumbai after receiving treatment and is expected to resume work within the next few days. “He has recovered well and has already come back to Mumbai from Kolkata, where he was hospitalised. His sugar levels had shot up, leading to complications, but he is doing well now. He will resume work in a few days,” Tiwari said.
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Rajesh Sharma’s health scare
After Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised, actor Sudipa Chatterjee issued a statement detailing the circumstances that led to his medical emergency.
“Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention,” her statement read.
It further added, “Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria. More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg.”
On the work front, Rajesh Sharma was last seen in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
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