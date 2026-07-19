Actor Rajesh Sharma discharged after hospitalisation over insect bite

Actor Rajesh Sharma, known for films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya and Special 26, was recently hospitalised after reportedly suffering an insect bite while shooting for Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi. He was admitted to a hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal, where he remained under observation in critical condition. The actor has since recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed to India Today that Rajesh has returned to Mumbai after receiving treatment and is expected to resume work within the next few days. “He has recovered well and has already come back to Mumbai from Kolkata, where he was hospitalised. His sugar levels had shot up, leading to complications, but he is doing well now. He will resume work in a few days,” Tiwari said.