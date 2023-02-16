scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
When Raaj Kumar said his price went up by Rs 1 lakh every time his films flopped: ‘Picture chale na chale, main fail nahi hua’

Raaj Kumar was last seen in the 1995 film God and Gun. He passed away in 1996 due to throat cancer. 

raaj kumarRaaj Kumar starred in over 70 Hindi movies. (Photo: Express Archive)

Actor Raaj Kumar, who featured in over 70 Hindi films, was one of the most sought-after actors of his time. Raaj Kumar had earned respect in the industry by doing a plethora of roles. From starring in actioners to social dramas like Pakeezah, the artiste explored whatever options were available to him at the time.

In a recently uploaded interview by Lehren TV, the actor had once spoken about how even though his films sometimes never worked at box office, he himself never knew defeat.

“I don’t have regrets, I have never known defeat and I have never been enraptured by victory. I am always at a level of equanimity. Each role I did, I did justice to it within the given context. I never failed in that, pictures may have failed but I never did,” the actor said in a self-assured manner.

Also Read |‘Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar are enemies for last 36 years’: What Subhash Ghai’s writer told him ahead of Saudagar casting

Explaining how his films saw an increase of Rs 1 lakh even after tanking at box office, he said, “I remember my movies used to fail and my price used to go up by Rs 1 lakh and my secretary used to ask me, ‘Raaj sahab picture toh chali nahi, aap ek lakh aur badha rahe hai.’ Maine kaha picture chale na chale, main fail nahi hua isliye ek lakh aur badhega. Ye asliyat bata raha hun (My assistant would ask me why do I keep increasing my price by Rs 1 lakh even when my movies don’t do business. I said, the movies might not have worked, but I always do).”

Known for his love of discipline and a good time, Raaj Kumar was respected by his colleagues, including the likes of Danny Denzongpa, who had collaborated with him on multiple projects. Raaj Kumar was last seen in the 1995 film God and Gun. He passed away in 1996 due to throat cancer.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 14:08 IST
