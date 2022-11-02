Actor-Producer Anshuman Jha ties the knot with fiancee Sierra Winters in an intimate ceremony in the US. See photos

Actor and producer Anshuman Jha has tied the know with his longtime fiancée Sierra Winters in the USA on October 29. Anshuman received accolades for his acting chops in Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010). Sierra is an American triathlete, vegan chef and yoga instructor.

Anshuman and Sierra were apparently planning to get married earlier but their plans got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor recently took to his social media platforms to share beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony. The couple will host an event in India in March 2023.

Through the pictures, Anshuman gives a peek into their perfect Fall wedding in North Carolina, USA. Speaking about his special day, Anshuman said, “Sierra always dreamt of a ‘fall’ season wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mom’s dream was to see me married, I always dreamt of finding a partner who inspires me – A lot of dreams came true this day & I’m sure Ma was watching. It was a perfect day & we only have gratitude for the universe. Marriage ain’t a noun, it’s a verb & we feel blessed to be entering this phase together”.

As per her father’s dream, Sierra Winters was rowed across the lake by her dad and Anshuman was waiting for her on the other side. The couple took their vows under the sky, with the fall leaves and a select audience, as a witness yesterday. Jha’s friend and fellow actor Paresh Pahuja was his best man.

According to Anshuman’s team, the couple will be flying to Alaska for their honeymoon. On the work front, Anshuman will return to India soon to start promoting his upcoming winter release Lakadbaggha.