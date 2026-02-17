Actor Pravina Deshpande passes away at 60

Actor Pravina Deshpande, known for her work in films and TV shows, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 60.

The actor’s family announced the news in a statement shared on her official Instagram account.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026. Cremation will be held on 17th February at 3:00 pm. Location : Hindu Crematorium, Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pravina Deshpande (@pravinadeshpande)

Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also mourned the demise of Pravina Deshpande. A post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008) #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip”

Pravina Deshpande appeared in Hindi films such as Ready, Ek Villain, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Jalebi, among others. She was also part of television shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Her final screen appearance was in the Netflix web series Taskaree.