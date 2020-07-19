Actor Pratik Gandhi, two family members test positive for coronavirus

Pratik Gandhi and actor-wife Bhamini Oza. (Photo: Instagram/pratikgandhi) Pratik Gandhi and actor-wife Bhamini Oza. (Photo: Instagram/pratikgandhi)

Gujarati star Pratik Gandhi, known for National Award-winning movie Wrong Side Raju, on Sunday said he, his actor-wife Bhamini Oza and brother Punit had tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor, who will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s series Scam 1992, tweeted that while he and Bhamini were home quarantined, Punit was admitted to a hospital.

“We as a family took ‘be positive’ way too seriously and didn’t discriminate against even corona. Me and my wife are being treated at home and my brother is hospitalised, we are all putting up a strong fight against the virus. With warmth, support and prayers of friends and family,” Pratik wrote.

We as a family took “Be positive” way to seriously and didn’t discriminate against even corona . Me & my wife are being treated at home and my brother is hospitalised, we are all putting up a strong fight against the virus. With Warmth , support and prayers of friends and family. — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) July 19, 2020

Soon after, Pratik’s colleagues from the Hindi film industry, including Hansal Mehta, Shreya Dhanwantry and Shrenu Parikh, wished him and his family speedy recovery.

Shrenu, who herself has tested COVID-19 positive, tweeted, “Hey we are all in the same boat Pratik! Wish you and your family god speed recovery! Feel free to call anytime if dukh dard baantna hai. TC (sic).”

Pratik’s Scam 1992 co-star Shreya wrote, “Oh crap! Praying for you and your family’s speedy recovery!!”

While his director, Hansal Mehta, posted an Instagram story that featured the duo’s picture from the series’ shoot. “Get well soon, champ. Beat the virus with your positivity,” Mehta wrote.

Pratik, who rose to fame with Gujarati film Bey Yaar in 2014, later became popular for his work in Wrong Side Raju, Ventilator and Love Ni Bhavai. His Hindi films include Salman Khan-produced Loveyatri and Mitron.

