Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Actor Piyush Mishra says his passion for theatre ruined his ‘family’s life’, could not keep his house running

Actor Piyush Mishra has opened up about how he's left theatre behind because "just for my fun or selfishness, I couldn’t continue to ruin my family’s life."

Piyush MishraPiyush Mishra is an actor, lyricist, playwright, musician and screenwriter. (Photo: Piyush Mishra/ Instagram)

Renowned actor Piyush Mishra, after dedicating more than two decades of his life to theatre, has opened up about how his love for theatre ruined his family’s life. Piyush, after graduating from National School of Drama in 1986, started his career in theatre in Delhi and established himself as an actor, singer, script writer and lyricist before coming to Mumbai in 2002. He received accolades for his performance in films like Maqbool and Gangs of Wasseypur.

However, now Piyush has blamed his passion for theatre for ruining his family’s life. He said in an interview with ETimes that “most actors are of the opinion that the passion for theatre should always be alive,” but he says while he agrees to the statement he also cautions the younger generation of actors to “not make theatre their life”. He believes it’s not a feasible work option to keep your house running and to take care of a family.

 

Mishra then said that while he had fun doing theatre and his work was appreciated, he now feels that he ruined his life and that of his family with “this crazy passion for theatre.” He said, “You need to take responsibility and earn.”

Mishra also gave credit to his theatre days for making it easy for him to get work in Mumbai because he had either worked with a lot of people from the industry or people had seen him perform on stage. However, the actor then spoke about how his motivation to do films over the years has changed and that today, he does “films to earn money and keep my family afloat. That’s that.”

Piyush Mishra was last seen in web-series Illegal 2 and Salt City. He also wrote lyrics for a song in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:40:20 am
