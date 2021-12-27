Actor Mushtaq Merchant passes away

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 6:33:43 pm
December 27, 2021 6:33:43 pm
Actor and comedian Mushtaq Merchant has passed away. He was 67.
The actor breathed his last in Holy Family hospital in Mumbai, according to TOI.
Best known for appearing in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra movie Sholay, Mushtaq Merchant was also seen in films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Jawani Diwani, Sagar, Fiffty Fiffty among others.
In a career spanning over two decades, Mushtaq starred in over 80 films.
