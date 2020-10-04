Actor Misti Mukherjee passes away

Misti Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut with 2012 Rakesh Mehta film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi. (Photo: Misti Mukherjee/Facebook)

Actor Misti Mukherjee died of kidney failure on Friday night, according to The Times of India. Misti appeared in Hindi and Bengali films and was popular for her dance numbers as well.

According to the family, Misti was on a keto diet and this was the reason her kidney failed.

“Actress Misti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother,” a statement from the family read according to BollywoodLife.com.

Misti Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut with 2012 Rakesh Mehta film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi, which starred Ranvir Shorey, Kay Kay Menon and Neha Bhasin.

