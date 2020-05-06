Actor Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knife-point

Meera Chopra is a Bollywood actor and cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra (Photo: Instagram/meerachopra). Meera Chopra is a Bollywood actor and cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra (Photo: Instagram/meerachopra).

Meera Chopra, actor and cousin of Priyanka Chopra, took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share that her father’s phone was stolen from him at knife-point in New Delhi’s Model Town.

Tagging the Delhi Police and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Meera tweeted, “@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi.”

Later, the Twitter handle of DCP North Delhi asked her to share details of the incident. Meera said the theft occurred near Police Line, Model Town. She later thanked the police in another tweet for their quick action.

@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

The actor shared a tweet which read, “Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. Its never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice.”

Meera Chopra was last seen in the Akshaye Khanna-Richa Chadha starrer Section 375.

