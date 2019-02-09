Actor Mahesh Anand passes away

Actor Mahesh Anand was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Saturday, reported ANI. He was 57.

The reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, ANI added.

Mahesh Anand was popular in the ‘90s for his negative roles in Hindi films. Some of his best-known movies include Shahenshah, Majboor, Swarg, Thanedaar, Vishwatma, Gumrah, Khuddar, Betaaj Badshah, Vijeta and Kurukshetra.

The actor had recently made a comeback with Govinda’s Rangeela Raja. In a recent Facebook post, Mahesh had written that he had only six minutes of screen time in Rangeela Raja but was excited to be back at work.

In an earlier interview to Cinestaan, Mahesh Anand had revealed that he had been through financial difficulties during his time away from the Hindi film industry. “Nobody signed me for 18 years. But God came in the form of a human being and offered me a small role. It’s a stepping stone back into the industry. Actually it has not hit me till now because for 18 years I have lived alone, with no work and no money,” he had said.