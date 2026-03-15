Actor Madhu Malhotra passes away at 72

Madhu Malhotra death: Actor Madhu Malhotra, best known for her memorable supporting roles in Hindi films of the 1980s and the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 72.

While Madhu never broke through as a lead actor, she’s still remembered for appearing in several blockbusters in key roles.

Her most enduring turn came in Subhash Ghai’s 1983 hit action romance Hero as the gypsy woman in Reshma’s popular song “Lambi Judai”. While Hero marked the breakthrough of Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri, one can’t forget the pathos Madhu brought to the song in her rustic avatar.

Madhu is also remembered for being one of the leading ladies in Raj N Sippy’s 1982 action comedy Satte Pe Satta, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. She was cast opposite Paintal in the ensemble film.