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Actor Madhu Malhotra passes away at 72
Madhu Malhotra's most enduring turn came in Subhash Ghai's 1983 hit action romance Hero as the gypsy woman in Reshma's popular song 'Lambi Judai'.
Madhu Malhotra death: Actor Madhu Malhotra, best known for her memorable supporting roles in Hindi films of the 1980s and the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 72.
While Madhu never broke through as a lead actor, she’s still remembered for appearing in several blockbusters in key roles.
Her most enduring turn came in Subhash Ghai’s 1983 hit action romance Hero as the gypsy woman in Reshma’s popular song “Lambi Judai”. While Hero marked the breakthrough of Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri, one can’t forget the pathos Madhu brought to the song in her rustic avatar.
Madhu is also remembered for being one of the leading ladies in Raj N Sippy’s 1982 action comedy Satte Pe Satta, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. She was cast opposite Paintal in the ensemble film.
Madhu Malhotra made her acting debut with Ramsay Brothers’ 1975 horror film Andhera. Her entry into mainstream Hindi cinema happened with Shakti Samanta’s 1979 crime action film The Great Gambler, in which she played the sister of Bachchan’s protagonist Jay. A frequent collaborator of Subhash Ghai, she also appeared as Pinky in his 1980 hit reincarnation saga Karz, starring Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal, and Tina Munim.
Before breaking through with “Lambi Judai”, Madhu Malhotra played Prem Chopra’s love interest in J Om Prakash’s 1981 romantic drama Aas Paas, starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini. However, her career never progressed beyond tertiary roles in films big and small.
For instance, she played Anil Kapoor’s sister in Harmesh Malhotra’s 1992 adaptation of Heer Ranjha, in which Sridevi essayed the lead role of Heer. The next year, Madhu played Mrs Malik, the wife of Bharat Kapoor’s Mr Malik, in Rakesh Roshan’s 1993 action comedy King Uncle, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Nagma. She also starred in Vikram Bhatt’s 1998 action film Ghulam, led by Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji.
Madhu Malhotra was last seen in Mohan Bhakri’s Woh Bewafa Thi (2000), starring Annapoorna and Sudesh Berry.
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