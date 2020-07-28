Actor Kumkum passes away

Kumkum was 86. (Express archive photo) Kumkum was 86. (Express archive photo)

Veteran Hindi film actor Kumkum, who appeared in films like Aar Paar, CID, Kohinoor among more, passed away on Tuesday at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. She was 86.

Naved Jafri shared the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being.”

Kumkum was best known for her roles in films like Mr. X in Bombay, Mother India, Son Of India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Naya Daur, Shreeman Funtoosh, Ek Sapera Ek Lutera, Ganga Ki Laharen, Raja Aur Runk, Aankhen, Lalkaar, Geet and Ek Kuwara Ek Kuwari.

She also appeared in popular songs like “Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar” in Guru Dutt’s film Aar Paar. This is said to be her first Hindi film appearance. She also appeared in the song “Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan” in Guru Dutt’s CID. “Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re” is another popular song that featured her as the dancing talent. She was famous for her delicate dancing skills.

