Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

Javed Khan Amrohi appeared in films like Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De India, Coolie No 1, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq among many others. He was also seen in TV shows Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad.

Javed Khan AmrohiJaved Khan Amrohi was last seen in Sadak 2. (Photo: Harikrit Films)
Film and theatre actor Javed Khan Amrohi died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai. Amrohi was in his early 70s.

“Javed was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home,” filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI.

“He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed,” he added.

Akhilendra Mishra, Javed Khan Amrohi’s co-star from Lagaan, shared a tribute on Facebook and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Javed Khan sahab. Great actor, senior artist and an important member of IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association).”

Mishra added Amrohi’s last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 7:30 pm.

Javed Khan Amrohi appeared in films like Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De India, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq among many others. He was also seen in TV shows Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad.

Amrohi is survived by a son and a daughter.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 18:09 IST
