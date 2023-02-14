Actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

Film and theatre actor Javed Khan Amrohi died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai. Amrohi was in his early 70s.

“Javed was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home,” filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI.

“He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed,” he added.

Akhilendra Mishra, Javed Khan Amrohi’s co-star from Lagaan, shared a tribute on Facebook and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Javed Khan sahab. Great actor, senior artist and an important member of IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association).”

Mishra added Amrohi’s last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 7:30 pm.

Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. 💔💐 Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai 🙏🏽#Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth. pic.twitter.com/FpV17XMRO8 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) February 14, 2023

Javed Khan Amrohi appeared in films like Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De India, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq among many others. He was also seen in TV shows Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad.

Amrohi is survived by a son and a daughter.

(With inputs from PTI)