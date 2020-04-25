Actor Irrfan Khan’s mother passes away

Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeeda Begum was 95. Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeeda Begum was 95.

Actor Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away on Saturday in Jaipur. She was 95.

The actor’s manager confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. She said, “Yes, she has passed away.”

Saeeda Begum had been keeping unwell for some time now and died of old-age related ailments on Saturday. Her son Irrfan Khan couldn’t attend the funeral held today evening.

