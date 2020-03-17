Yaadon Ki Baraat actor Imtiaz Khan passes away

Actor Imtiaz Khan died on Monday. (Photo: Express Archive) Actor Imtiaz Khan died on Monday. (Photo: Express Archive)

Amjad Khan’s brother and Bollywood actor Imtiaz Khan passed away on Monday in Mumbai.

Jaaved Jafferi shared the news of Imtiaz Khan’s demise. He wrote on Twitter, “Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on. Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and a wonderful human being. #RIP bhai.”

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan expressed grief on Imtiaz Khan’s death. He tweeted, “#SadNews Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage – Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family.”

Actress Krutika Desai with her husband Imtiaz Khan. (Express archive photo) Actress Krutika Desai with her husband Imtiaz Khan. (Express archive photo)

Imtiaz Khan starred in movies like Yaadon Ki Baraat, Dharmatama, Dayavan and Noor Jahan among more.

Imtiaz Khan is survived by wife, actor Krutika Desai and daughter Ayesha Khan.

