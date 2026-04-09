Imran Khan felt unfulfilled despite having Ferrari, Porsche, says he started seeking things that held genuine value

For years now, the internet has shown a massive interest in Imran Khan, who hasn’t had a theatrical outing as a lead for almost a decade. The collective nostalgia online is at an all-time high, with fans consistently urging him to make a comeback. At the beginning of 2026, those wishes were partly answered when Imran appeared not as a lead, but in a fun, cheeky cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The brief appearance only intensified calls for his return.

‘I found myself feeling disenchanted’

Recently, Imran Khan opened up about his relationship with stardom, particularly after he began stepping away from films. In a conversation with MensXP, he reflected on the allure and eventual disillusionment of fame. He said, “A few years ago, when I was around 25 to 30, that phase where you suddenly find yourself famous and making money, you start to indulge, to dabble in the things that come with being a movie star. So you buy a sports car, you buy expensive shoes and watches, and whatever else those things are. And while I did indulge in all of that, increasingly I found myself feeling disenchanted with what we think life, success, and happiness are supposed to be. I had a lot of money, a big house, a nice car, all the things people tell you to chase, the things you’re supposed to aspire to have. And if you have them, you’ll be great. But I found myself having many of those external markers and still not feeling any real value from them.”