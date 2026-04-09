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Imran Khan felt unfulfilled despite having Ferrari, Porsche, says he started seeking things that held genuine value
Imran Khan once said that after he stopped doing films, he began feeling increasingly disconnected from material possessions and wanted to focus only on things that held real value.
For years now, the internet has shown a massive interest in Imran Khan, who hasn’t had a theatrical outing as a lead for almost a decade. The collective nostalgia online is at an all-time high, with fans consistently urging him to make a comeback. At the beginning of 2026, those wishes were partly answered when Imran appeared not as a lead, but in a fun, cheeky cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The brief appearance only intensified calls for his return.
‘I found myself feeling disenchanted’
Recently, Imran Khan opened up about his relationship with stardom, particularly after he began stepping away from films. In a conversation with MensXP, he reflected on the allure and eventual disillusionment of fame. He said, “A few years ago, when I was around 25 to 30, that phase where you suddenly find yourself famous and making money, you start to indulge, to dabble in the things that come with being a movie star. So you buy a sports car, you buy expensive shoes and watches, and whatever else those things are. And while I did indulge in all of that, increasingly I found myself feeling disenchanted with what we think life, success, and happiness are supposed to be. I had a lot of money, a big house, a nice car, all the things people tell you to chase, the things you’re supposed to aspire to have. And if you have them, you’ll be great. But I found myself having many of those external markers and still not feeling any real value from them.”
He added that stepping back from films prompted him to reassess his relationship with material possessions: “So as I started to do less work, I also began re-examining my relationship with all these things. I started asking myself: what do I actually want? What do I actually need? What do I truly get value from? So I kept asking: what actually has value? What truly has value? And in that process, I realized that a lot of the material things didn’t. I’ve always loved cars, I had a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Mercedes, a BMW, all of it. But I let them go. I sold them.”
Imran Khan went on to describe how that shift led him to find joy in simpler things. “Since I still love cars, I bought a Volkswagen Polo GT. It’s a great platform car that you can work on. I started working on it with a mechanic who really knows his craft, and that gave me a lot of satisfaction. I love that car.”
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‘No interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood’
Imran was also recently in the news for his comments about mainstream cinema promoting toxic hyper masculinity. During an AMA session on Reddit, he responded candidly to fans’ questions. In response to one question, he said, “Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented.” Expanding on his stance in another reply, he wrote, “I have noticed this trend, and I’m disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can’t conceive of a valid reason that a woman might spurn their advances.”
Imran Khan will next be seen in the romantic drama Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum.