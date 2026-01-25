Hrithik Roshan spotted using elbow crutches at party; worried fans ask, ‘Why does he get injured every year?’ Watch

Hrithik Roshan had sustained a knee injury in March last year and has now reportedly injured himself again. In pictures and videos circulating on social media, the actor was seen arriving at a party at filmmaker Goldie Behl’s Mumbai residence, using elbow crutches.

In a clip, Hrithik is seen arriving at the party with the support of elbow crutches. The actor was dressed in a casual all-black outfit, comprising a jacket, joggers, shoes, and a cap.

Several Hrithik Roshan fans flooded the comments section of the post. “Sir you will get fine soon, don’t worry,” a person wrote. “Why does he get injured every year?” a worries fan asked. “Get well soon,” another commented. “I remember seeing a post of him last year in crutches. I cannot imagine doing those agile action sequences by himself and still having to build and then maintain 6 packs at this age is easy for him,” a comment read.

This is not the first time Hrithik has been spotted using crutches. When he suffered a knee injury last year, he was also seen relying on them for support. His representative had said at the time: “Hrithik has injured his knee. He wasn’t shooting at the time—it happened during rehearsals for a song in War 2. The doctor has advised him to rest.’”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the superhero film Krrish 4, which is expected to start shooting in 2026. The actor will be marking his directorial debut with the movie.