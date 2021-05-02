Actor Harshvardhan Rane to sell motorbike to buy oxygen concentrators for the needy

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has announced that he will be selling his motorcycle to buy a few oxygen concentrators that will be used to help those who are suffering from Covid-19 infection and cannot subsist without medical oxygen.

On Instagram, the actor, known chiefly for Telugu and Hindi movies, shared a few pictures of himself with the Royal Enfield vehicle. He captioned the post, “Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting covid. Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad…”

Some of Harshvardhan Rane’s best known projects include Thakita Thakita, Prema Ishq Kaadhal and Anaamika. He made his Hindi film debut with 2016’s Sanam Teri Kasam. Since then he has appeared in other Bollywood films like Paltan and Taish.

The second wave of Covid-19 in India has proved to be devastating. Common people as well as a few celebrities have pooled resources to provide oxygen and other assistance for the needy.

On Saturday, 392,488 Indians tested positive for the virus. This is the first day that the country has broken the upward trend in more than a month. But the situation remains dire.

More than 200,000 Indians have lost their lives so far due to the pandemic after more than 17 million confirmed cases at the time of writing this article.