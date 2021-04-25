Actor Gurmeet Choudhary to open a 1000-bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor too come forward to help

Bollywood actors have started extending help as India grapples with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. (Photos: Gurmeet Choudhary, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Sunday took to his social media platforms to announce that he will be opening an “ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man” to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gurmeet wrote on Twitter he wrote, “I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon.”

Gurmeet and his wife Debina Bonnerjee had tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2020. Recently, the actor had shared that after being inspired by Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work during the pandemic, he too wants to help people as the country deals with the second wave of the pandemic. Debina too had taken to her social media platforms to appeal all that people who have recovered from Covid-19 should donate plasma for the treatment of patients are severely ill due to the virus, she too has donated plasma.

As India continues to record an alarming rise in the daily number of active cases every passing day, many actors like Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor have come forward to extend help. While Akshay has donated money to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation to feed the needy, Bhumi Pednekar has appealed people to donate plasma, Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor, who is in London at the moment, has been sharing collated resources on her social media platforms for people to visit in case of need.

Sonu Sood who tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday has continued his philanthropic work in helping the migrant workers and Covid-19 patients find necessary medicines, etc. Reportedly, he recently also airlifted a critically ill Covid-19 patient, from Nagpur to Hyderabad, to get special treatment done.