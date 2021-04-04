Actor Gaurav Dixit missing after drug bust at his home by Narcotics Control Bureau: Report

The report added that authorities discovered MD, MDMA and hashish at the location. (Photo: Gaurav Ompraksh Dixit/Instagram)

Actor Gaurav Dixit is missing after a drug bust at his flat in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala according to NDTV. The outlet reports that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found large quantities of banned narcotic at his house.

The report added that authorities discovered MD, MDMA and hashish at the location. When the actor and his flat-mate returned, they fled after spotting the police.

The bust was done after Dixit’s name came up in an interrogation with actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested recently. An official told The Indian Express that Khan’s name itself cropped up while questioning one Shadab Batata, an alleged peddler arrested by the NCB earlier.

The narcotics team had recovered MDMA worth Rs 2 crore after arresting Batata last week. As part of the operation, raids were carried out in Lokhandwala, Versova and Mira Road.

Dixit is known for minor roles in films and TV serials. As per IMDB, he has been a part of films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi, its sequel Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Dahek: A Restless Mind, The Magic of Cinema and Ganga Ke Paar Saiyan Hamar. He has appeared in TV shows like Seeta Aur Geeta as well.