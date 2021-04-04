scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Latest news

Actor Gaurav Dixit missing after drug bust at his home by Narcotics Control Bureau: Report

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reportedly found large quantities of banned narcotic at his house.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 4, 2021 11:03:31 am
gaurav dixitThe report added that authorities discovered MD, MDMA and hashish at the location. (Photo: Gaurav Ompraksh Dixit/Instagram)

Actor Gaurav Dixit is missing after a drug bust at his flat in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala according to NDTV. The outlet reports that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found large quantities of banned narcotic at his house.

The report added that authorities discovered MD, MDMA and hashish at the location. When the actor and his flat-mate returned, they fled after spotting the police.

The bust was done after Dixit’s name came up in an interrogation with actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested recently. An official told The Indian Express that Khan’s name itself cropped up while questioning one Shadab Batata, an alleged peddler arrested by the NCB earlier.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Actor Ajaz Khan arrested in drugs case
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The narcotics team had recovered MDMA worth Rs 2 crore after arresting Batata last week. As part of the operation, raids were carried out in Lokhandwala, Versova and Mira Road.

Dixit is known for minor roles in films and TV serials. As per IMDB, he has been a part of films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi, its sequel Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Dahek: A Restless Mind, The Magic of Cinema and Ganga Ke Paar Saiyan Hamar. He has appeared in TV shows like Seeta Aur Geeta as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika padukone, gauahar khan, ayushmann khurrana, rashmika mandanna
Deepika Padukone, Asim Riaz, Gauahar Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement
x