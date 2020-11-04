Actor Faraaz Khan passes away

Faraaz Khan was 46. (Express Archive Photo)

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment of a neurological disorder, has passed away.

Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news.

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”

More details awaited.

