Actor Faraaz Khan passes away

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 4, 2020 10:37:01 am
Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment of a neurological disorder, has passed away.
Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news.
Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”
More details awaited.
