Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Bihar polls

Actor Faraaz Khan passes away

Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news of actor Faraaz Khan's demise.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 4, 2020 10:37:01 am
faraaz khan healthFaraaz Khan was 46. (Express Archive Photo)

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment of a neurological disorder, has passed away.

Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news.

Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.”

More details awaited.

