Actor Faraaz Khan in ICU, family seeks financial help

Faraaz Khan has been admitted in the ICU in a hospital in Bengaluru. (Express Archive Photo)

Actor Faraaz Khan, who has starred in films like Mehndi (1998), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others, is battling for life. The actor, who is suffering from a neurological disorder, is currently in the ICU of a hospital in Bengaluru. His brother Fahmaan Khan has shared details about the actor’s health and has requested financial help for the treatment.

Fahmaan wrote on a fundraising platform that the family needs Rs 25 lakh. “The doctors have said that there is a chance that Faraaz can get better and go back to his normal life. But this will only be possible if he receives the necessary treatment in the ICU and hospitalization and medical care after that. This shall only be possible with your help and support,” he shared.

Actor Pooja Bhatt who is helping Faraaz Khan’s family, took to social media to appeal to people to help the actor. She tweeted, “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well.”

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

Fahmaan also mentioned on the fundraising platform that Faraaz has been unconscious in the ICU and “his vitals have been fluctuating.” To stabilise his condition, they need Rs 25 lakh, which is a huge amount to arrange for them. “It has been years since Faraaz has worked in films. And 25 lakhs is a huge amount to be arranged. We have a simple life and earn our living with our job and enjoy spending the weekends with our family,” Fahmaan wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd