Saturday, April 03, 2021
Actor-director Tariq Shah passes away

Tariq Shah breathed his last on Satuday morning in a private hostpital in Mumbai.

April 3, 2021 4:24:54 pm
tariq shah deadShoma Anand's husband, actor-director Tariq Shah passed away on Saturday.

Actor and filmmaker Tariq Shah passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. He was the husband of TV and film actor Shoma Anand.

Reports suggest that Tariq he had been suffering from kidney ailments for a long time.

Shah was best known for his work on TV serial Kadwa Sach and for directing 1995’s Janam Kundli, which starred Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Reena Roy and Anupam Kher.

Kadwa Sach ran from 1980 to 1981 and had A. K. Hangal, Shoma Anand, Satish Kaul and Anu Dhawan in its cast.

More details awaited.

