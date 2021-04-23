Actor-director Lalit Behl dies due to Covid-19 complications

Actor-director Lalit Behl died of Covid-19 related complications in New Delhi on Friday. He was 71.

His son, filmmaker Kanu Behl confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. Kanu said, “He passed away today. He had Covid-19 for the last one week, and it was complicated by his medical history. He had a history of heart ailments, so it got more complicated. He was admitted to Apollo hospital in Delhi.”

Soon after the news about Lalit Behl’s demise emerged online, several celebrities posted their condolences on social media. Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted, “Shattered to read this. So many memories. He was warm and affectionate and wise. Learnt so much from him. Heartfelt condolences to the family, @KanuBehl.”

Actor Adil Hussain paid his condolences on Twitter too. “Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss!” Adil wrote.

Lalit Behl is survived by his son Kanu Behl and wife Navnindra Behl.

Lalit Behl started his career on stage. He formed a theatre group named Kapurthala in Punjab. He studied theatre and worked at Delhi’s National School of Drama, among other centres.

He later produced and directed several telefilms for Doordarshan, including Tapish, Aatish and Sunehri Jild and Happy Birthday. He also helmed TV serials like Mahasangram, Afsane, Ved Vyas Ke Pote, Khanabadosh, Viji and Sada-e-Vadi.

As an actor, Lalit Behl featured in several projects, including Mukti Bhawan, Titli, Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven and Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya.