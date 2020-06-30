Actor Deepak Dave passes away

Anupam Kher and Deepak Dave at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Twitter) Anupam Kher and Deepak Dave at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan. (Photo: Anupam Kher/Twitter)

Actor and theatre personality Deepak Dave has passed away in New York.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden death of a friend and theatre thespian in New York #DeepakDave. He also was running #BhartiyaVidyaBhavan there. He was cultured, humble and extremely helpful. Can’t believe he is no more. My deep condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Deepak Dave shot to fame with his 1998 Gujarati film Nano Diyariyo Ladko and went on to star in several Gujarati films. He acted in many plays and TV shows as well. He was also the Executive Director of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan in the US.

Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu also condoled Dave’s death. He tweeted, “Very sad to learn about the demise of Deepak Dave, Executive Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan, USA. A well-known actor and pillar of Indian cultural life in New York, he will be missed by everyone. May his soul Rest In Peace!”

