Actor-dance master Veeru Krishnan passes away

Bollywood actor and dance master Veeru Krishnan passed away on Saturday in Mumbai.

He was best known for his roles in Akele Hum Akele Tum, Raja Hindustani and Ishq.

Besides acting, Veeru Krishnan was a Kathak guru. Many Bollywood and TV actors, including Katrina Kaif and Karanvir Bohra among others, had received training in Kathak from Veeru.

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Athiya Shetty tweeted, “omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨ thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak.”

More details awaited.