Actor Dalip Tahil held for drink driving, ramming into auto; gets bail

Khar police on Sunday arrested actor Dalip Tahil for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and ramming his car into an auto-rickshaw. A woman passenger received severe back injury following the incident that took place at 9 pm, said police.

According to police, Tahil tried to escape from the spot but was compelled to stop after covering some distance due to the ongoing Ganesh immersion procession.

“Owing to the accident, the female passenger sustained severe back and neck injuries. However, on seeing them stepping out of the auto, Tahil tried to flee but could not escape as he was stopped by the ongoing processions,” said an officer from Khar police station.

The woman along with her friend followed the car, caught up with the actor and asked him to come out of the car.

“It was then they realised that it was actor Tahil, who started arguing and pushing the two. Soon, Khar’s patrolling police reached the spot and took them to the police station,” said an officer.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered under the Indian Penal Code and for driving under the influence of alcohol under the Motor Vehicles Act, following which the actor was arrested. He was released on bail immediately, said police.

