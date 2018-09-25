Actor Dalip Tahil arrested for drunk driving

Dalip Tahil was arrested for driving under the influence by Khar police in Mumbai. Dalip Tahil was arrested for driving under the influence by Khar police in Mumbai.

Film and television actor Dalip Tahil was arrested for driving under the influence by Khar police in Mumbai. The incident occurred 9 pm when an autorickshaw carrying Jenita Gandhi and her friend Gaurav Chugh was reportedly hit from behind by Tahil’s car.

Gandhi and Chugh approached the car and asked the driver to step out and realised it was Tahil. “We noted down the number of the car. Meanwhile, Mr. Tahil started arguing and pushed us. Mr. Chugh called the police and a team from Khar police station reached the spot, and took all of us to the station,” Gandhi said in a statement.

Dalip Tahil has been booked for causing injury due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and for driving under the influence of alcohol under the Motor Vehicles Act.

