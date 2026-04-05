‘I shot this with Ranbir Kapoor’: Turban-clad actor clears the air on AI claims over Ramayana teaser ‘colour-changing’ glitch

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana teaser finally released on Thursday, and has been the talk of the town since then. While the actor’s look as Rama is earning praise worldwide, the teaser has also faced criticism online over its VFX, with some users calling certain visuals “video game-like.” Moreover, a particular sequence in which the turban of a supporting actor appeared to change colour mid-scene, sparked speculation about the use of AI. However, the actor seen in that scene has now set the record straight on social media.

In the teaser, a frame shows Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama walking through Ayodhya as people shower flower petals on him. As the shot shifts to an over-the-shoulder angle, a person on the left appears to have a turban that changes from blue to purple. The clip has been going viral on social media, with netizens citing it as possible proof of generative AI in the teaser.

Ramayana actor clear the air

However, actor Saket Patel, who starred in the scene, took to his Instagram handle and cleared the air. He clarified that he is the citizen seen wearing the turban in the shot. He also revealed that the sequence was shot on location, and has not been generated by AI. In a video message, Saket said, “I’m Saket Patel. I am an actor, and believe me, I’m not AI.”

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Talking about the posts calling the scene fake, he added, “Somehow people are fully convinced that I don’t exist. I shot for this almost two years ago with real crowds on real sets, real me, and real Ranbir Kapoor in front of me. The funny thing is that in 2026, if something looks too nice, people call it fake.”

Hrithik Roshan defends Ramayana

Amid ongoing criticism of the teaser’s VFX, Hrithik Roshan shared a note explaining different visual styles and audience expectations, while also defending Ramayana. He praised filmmakers pushing boundaries, writing, “Today some special humans among us, like the makers of films like Kalki, Bahubali, Ramayana (also my dad for koi mil gaya n krrish ofcourse) are my heroes, they have the guts and vision to do what’s never been done all for the love of cinema so that we the audience get to experience something never watched before. From mv point of view they risked all that money, and years and years of effort just so another 11yr old kid could feel what I felt.”

Urging viewers to be more open-minded, he added, “AND you can’t criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one stvle while vou prefer another style. Thats not fair. So sometimes when you say “bad VFX.” Maybe it’s just a style you didn’t expect? So next time don’t just ask, “Is it real?” First ask, “Is it right for the story?” “is it making me feel what the maker intended?” Debate it. But debate it with awareness.”

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About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is mounted on a massive Rs 4,000 crore budget, making it the most expensive Indian film. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakhsman.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part One is set to hit the theatres in October 2026, while part two will release on Diwali, next year.