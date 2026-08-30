Chandrachur Singh files FIR against relatives over property dispute  

Chandrachur Singh alleged that his uncle, Ganga Singh, and other family members forged his grandfather's signature on the will, depriving his father, late Captain Baldev Singh, of his inheritance rights.

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has lodged an FIR against his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others, alleging that his grandfather’s will was forged to deprive his father of his inheritance.

In his complaint filed at Rorawar police station on Friday, Chandrachur alleged that the signature of his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, a prominent landowner of Jalalpur village on the outskirts of Aligarh, was forged in 1997 when he was critically ill and allegedly not in a position to sign documents.

Chandrachur Singh alleged that his uncle, Ganga Singh, and other family members forged the signature on the will, depriving his father, late Captain Baldev Singh, of his inheritance rights.