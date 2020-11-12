Actor Asif Basra dies by suicide

Asif Basra was 53. (Photo: Asif Basra/Facebook)

Bollywood actor Asif Basra allegedly died by suicide at a private guest house in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh. He was 53.

“Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note,” Vimukt Ranjan, SP Dharamshala, told indianexpress.com.

Asif Basra starred in films like Black Friday, Parzania, Outsourced, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kai Po Che, Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi and Hichki.

He was last seen in season 2 of the web series Hostages, which released earlier this year.

More details awaited.

