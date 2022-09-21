Actor Ashok Kumar’s daughter Bharti Jaffrey passes away, son-in-law Kanwaljit Singh pays tribute

Bharti Jaffrey, daughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Actor Kanwaljit Singh, Bharti’s son-in-law, shared the news of her demise on social media. Kanwaljit is married to Bharti’s daughter Anuradha Patel.

Sharing pictures of himself with the late actor, Kanwaljit wrote, “Our beloved Bharat Jaffrey, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grand mother, Aunt, Neighbhour, Friend and inspiration has departed us today 20 Sep. We will bring her home at 1.30 pm today for her final goodbye at 403 Ashok Kumar Towers, 47 Union Park, Chembur 71, and thereafter cremate her at Cherai Crematorium, Chembur Camp. ।।ओम शान्ती।। 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Bharti Jaffrey starred in movies such as Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, Saans and Daman. She was married to Saeed Jaffrey’s brother, Hamid Jaffrey.

Filmmaker Nandita Das condoled her death. She told ETimes, “Bharti Jaffrey was a vivacious and warm person and everyone will miss this affection and warmth. Though Anuradha (Patel) and Kanwaljit (Singh) are family friends, Bharti di endeared us to her by her thoughtful gestures. She never forgot to wish me every birthday. Or pick up a souvenir from her trips. I will miss her very much. And not forgetting she was an extremely talented actress.”