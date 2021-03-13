Actor Ashish Vidyarthi admitted in Delhi hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi on Friday shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was in Delhi when he found about his diagnosis and has now been admitted to a hospital there.

Taking to social media, Vidyarthi said, “Yesterday I felt a little feverish, so I took the COVID test, which has turned out positive. I am now moving to a hospital here in Delhi.”

He also requested everyone who got in touch with him in the last few days to get themselves tested. He said, “All well, but whoever has come in touch with me during the last few days, please get a test done, be in here, be it in Varanasi or Mumbai. I am good, welcome to real life. Take care, thank you.”

Vidyarthi won the National Award for his role in the 1994 film Drohkaal. The 58-year-old actor has featured in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali films. Some of his most remarkable Hindi films are 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Many Bollywood personalities including Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor Ranvir Shorey, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others were recently tested positive for COVID-19.